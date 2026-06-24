Oxfordshire Council Wins High Court Injunction Over Unauthorised Flagging

Oxfordshire County Council secured a High Court injunction on 23 June 2026 to stop the unauthorised placement of flags on or near public highways across the county. The order targets individuals linked to the group Raise the Colours, including Ben Cullen, Kevin Good, Ryan Bridge, and Trudy Wells, prohibiting them from placing flags, obstructing flag removal, and harassing council staff.

Legal Clampdown On Flagging

The injunction follows repeated incidents costing the council in terms of road and public safety, as well as distress caused in local communities from Adderbury to Wallingford. Despite a legal notice issued in March 2026 and further warnings in May, unauthorised flag placements continued.

Protections For Council Workers

The court order explicitly forbids obstructing council officers and contractors removing flags and bans causing harassment, alarm, or distress to those involved. Breaching the injunction can result in imprisonment, fines, or seizure of assets.

Community Safety Priority

The council emphasises its legal duty to keep highways safe and inclusive public spaces. Cllr Tim Bearder, council leader, said the injunction is about protecting residents and staff rather than any disagreement over flags, acknowledging respectful flag displays such as the Union Flag and St George’s flag.

Unlawful Actions Condemned

Cllr Bearder added that the actions by Raise the Colours were not acts of national pride or football support but unlawful behaviour that risked safety and spread fear within communities for nearly a year.