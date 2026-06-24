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BUS BLAZE Electric Bus Fire Erupts at Westbourne Park Amid UK Heatwave

A fire broke out at Westbourne Park bus depot in London on June 24, 2026, as a UK heatwave pushed temperatures to a 50-year high. The London Fire Brigade responded with four pumps to tackle the blaze, which destroyed a double-decker electric bus and two charging points. No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

Thick Smoke Clouds Station

Smoke billowed from the Westbourne Park garage after the fire ignited, forcing crews to remain on site to fully extinguish the flames. The road outside was closed in both directions, disrupting bus routes 28, 31, and 328.

Heatwave Strains Transport

Earlier on the same day, the UK recorded a scorching 36.1°C in Gosport, Hampshire, the highest temperature in five decades. The extreme heat caused a woman to be removed from a separate London bus due to the intense conditions, though fire officials have not linked this to the depot blaze.

Landmarks Shut Down

The severe heatwave has forced closures at key London sites, including Tower Bridge, Cutty Sark, and the Royal Observatory. Public ceremonies like the Changing of the Guard in London and Windsor were paused, and over 1,000 schools have partially or fully closed to safeguard pupils.

Emergency Crews On High Alert

    Paramedics treated more than ten people for mostly minor heat-related illnesses amid heavy traffic delays caused by the weather. Rail and Underground services advised passengers to avoid peak travel times due to timetable reductions and disruptions.

Energy Demand Soars

The heatwave caused heightened electricity demand as people relied on fans and air conditioners. UK electricity system operator Neso called on energy suppliers to boost capacity to cope with the surge.

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