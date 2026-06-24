Police Appeal After Fraudster Tricks Hove Shop Staff Into Handing Over Cash

Sussex Police have launched an appeal after a man tricked staff at a shop in Hove into handing over cash during a fraudulent incident on Saturday, June 20. The suspect entered a George Street business at around 11am, falsely claiming he was delivering pre-ordered goods that required payment on delivery.

Fake Delivery Scam

The fraudster convinced employees by pretending to make a phone call to the shop manager, building false trust before staff handed over money. The man then left the premises with the cash.

Cctv Released

Police have now issued images of the man in connection with the investigation, appealing to the public for help identifying him.

Public Appeal

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the individual or witnessed suspicious activity around George Street on June 20 to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101. The reference number for the case is 589 of 20/06.