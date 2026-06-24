Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch defiantly refused to apologise after a fiery exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, held shortly after Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation as Labour leader. Badenoch launched sharp attacks on Labour MPs amid the brewing leadership contest, escalating tensions in Parliament.

Badenoch Targets Labour MPs

During the session, Badenoch accused Labour of internal betrayal, claiming there were “400 knives stuck in his back” in reference to Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership challenges. She branded several Labour MPs as “traitors and deserters,” singling out Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson for criticism.

Speaker Urges Restraint

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened amid rising heat in the chamber, reminding MPs to “think about the language” being used and warning that harsh rhetoric could influence public behaviour. It remains unclear which specific remarks from Badenoch prompted the Speaker’s call for decorum.

Heated Exchanges With Education Secretary

After PMQs, Badenoch and Bridget Phillipson traded barbs both in Parliament and on social media. Phillipson accused Badenoch of losing composure and referenced a prior controversial remark comparing her to a “Gestapo officer.” Badenoch fired back on Twitter, accusing Labour of “class envy” and condemning their education policies as damaging children’s futures.

Labour Leadership Turmoil

Badenoch mocked the Labour leadership race, deriding frontrunner Andy Burnham’s style, while Sir Keir defended Phillipson, praising her “incredible story of social mobility” and commitment to education for disadvantaged children. Badenoch also targeted other Labour figures, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, for alleged economic mismanagement.

No Apology From Badenoch

When challenged on whether she would apologise for her abrasive language, a Conservative spokesperson responded “absolutely not,” signalling the party’s support for Badenoch’s confrontational stance amid the fractious political atmosphere.