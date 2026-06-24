6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday evening, centred 104 kilometres east of Barquisimeto in Lara state. The quake hit at 6:04pm local time with a shallow depth of 35 kilometres, causing widespread tremors across cities like Valencia, San Felipe and Puerto Cabello.

Strong Tremors Felt Widely

Shaking was reported across the Yaracuy and Carabobo regions, with residents describing intense movement in homes and buildings. Some tremors were even felt as far as Puerto Rico, highlighting the quake’s extensive reach.

Early Magnitude Confusion

Initial estimates on social media suggested a magnitude between 7.1 and 7.5, but official agencies, including the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, soon revised it down to 6.2. The quake registered moderate intensity V shaking near the epicentre.

Tsunami Alert Quickly Dismissed

Precautionary tsunami alerts were briefly discussed due to the coastal proximity, but experts confirmed no significant tsunami risk from this event. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Aftershocks Possible

No major damage or casualties have been reported so far. However, residents remain alert for possible aftershocks in the hours following the earthquake. USGS and EMSC are providing ongoing updates.