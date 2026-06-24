Workshop Fire in Boughton under Blean Sparks Smoke Alert

Fire crews responded to a workshop fire on The Street in Boughton under Blean, near Faversham, on Wednesday 24 June 2026 at 5.33pm. Four fire engines attended the scene, with firefighters using breathing apparatus and high-pressure hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. Authorities have urged local residents and travellers to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Multiple Engines Attend

Four fire engines were deployed to contain the workshop fire swiftly. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus, highlighting the seriousness of the smoke and fire conditions.

Smoke Warning Issued

Residents and passersby near The Street have been advised to close windows and doors to avoid inhaling smoke from the ongoing fire, which could impact air quality locally.

Safety Reassurance

Emergency teams have confirmed no injuries so far and continue efforts to fully extinguish the fire. Community members are encouraged to share this update with anyone in the affected area without internet access.