Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in an early hours altercation involving several males on Ponders End High Street, Enfield, police confirmed. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a disturbance at 1:47am on Wednesday, 24 June, with officers arriving as those involved dispersed.

Police Spot Suspect

Officers were told that a male carrying a knife was seen nearby on Lincoln Road. An 18-year-old matching the description was stopped and searched, but no weapon was found. CCTV footage later indicated the suspect was in possession of a knife during the earlier incident.

Victim Treated At Hospital

Paramedics were alerted shortly after to a man with multiple stab wounds on Garfield Road. The victim received treatment at the scene before being rushed to the hospital. Police described his injuries as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

The 18-year-old remains in custody on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. Detectives are investigating the full circumstances and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 590/24Jun. The investigation is ongoing.