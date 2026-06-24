Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ABUSE TRAGEDY Toddler Isabelle Welsh Dies After Weeks of Abuse in Thornaby Court Case

Toddler Isabelle Welsh Dies After Weeks of Abuse in Thornaby Court Case

  A two-year-old girl named Isabelle Rose Welsh suffered catastrophic brain injuries and died in Thornaby after enduring weeks of alleged physical and sexual abuse, the court heard. Prosecutors told Teesside Crown Court that Isabelle lay dying for around an hour while her mother delayed calling emergency services.

Horrific Injuries Revealed

Isabelle was found to have 21 bone fractures and 97 separate soft-tissue injuries consistent with violent shaking or gripping. Medical experts described the injuries as not accidental but resulting from repeated assaults, including a fractured skull likely caused by being slammed against a hard surface.

Delay In Seeking Help

On the day Isabelle died, her mother, Alexandra Walker, searched online about her bleeding toddler while smoking and failed to call 999 immediately. CCTV footage showed Walker expressing fear as Isabelle lay gravely ill, yet she only called emergency services more than an hour later after her stepfather insisted.

Accusations Against Caregivers

Prosecutors allege both Walker, 25, and Harrison Simpson, 22, who cared for Isabelle, drank alcohol and used drugs while ignoring her critical condition. They deny charges including murder, sexual assault, causing or allowing the death of a child, and cruelty.

Concerns Raised Prior

A week before Isabelle’s death, Walker took her to a GP and hospital with a leg injury believed to be two weeks old. Jurors heard Walker was argumentative when questioned, and her mother described her granddaughter as “white as a sheet” amid growing concerns.

Trial Developments

The prosecution argues that, given the severity of Isabelle’s injuries and the cramped two-bedroom home, both defendants must have been aware of the abuse. The trial, focused on detailed CCTV footage showing Isabelle’s health decline since June 2025, continues at Teesside Crown Court.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Courts

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

POLICE STAND OFF Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

UK News
Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

ROAD RAGE Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

UK News
Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

MURDER PROBE Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

UK News
Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

HELICOPTER EMERGENCY Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

UK News
Two Children Injured in Stoke-on-Trent Road Collision on Chell Heath Road

CHILDREN INJURED Two Children Injured in Stoke-on-Trent Road Collision on Chell Heath Road

Breaking News, UK News
Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

FIRE RESCUE Bungalow Kitchen Fire in Willesborough Ashford Rescue and Damage

UK News
How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

How to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient: A Simple Guide for UK Households

UK News
SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

KNIFE ATTACK SEO HEADLINE: Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

UK News
Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

DRUGS RAID Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

Drugs Seized in Chudleigh During Pubs Against Drugs Police Operation

UK News
Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

SEXUAL MESSAGES Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

UK News
Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

Northfleet Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Orders

UK News
Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

RED ALERT Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

UK News
Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

EMERGENCY EFFORTS Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

UK News
Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

TEEN GIRLS Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

UK News
Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

HOSPITAL HEATWAVE Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

UK News
Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

UK News
Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

MORE DETAILS RELEASED Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

UK News
Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

UK News
Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

FIRE ARREST Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

UK News
Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

UK News
Watch Live