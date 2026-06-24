Toddler Isabelle Welsh Dies After Weeks of Abuse in Thornaby Court Case

A two-year-old girl named Isabelle Rose Welsh suffered catastrophic brain injuries and died in Thornaby after enduring weeks of alleged physical and sexual abuse, the court heard. Prosecutors told Teesside Crown Court that Isabelle lay dying for around an hour while her mother delayed calling emergency services.

Horrific Injuries Revealed

Isabelle was found to have 21 bone fractures and 97 separate soft-tissue injuries consistent with violent shaking or gripping. Medical experts described the injuries as not accidental but resulting from repeated assaults, including a fractured skull likely caused by being slammed against a hard surface.

Delay In Seeking Help

On the day Isabelle died, her mother, Alexandra Walker, searched online about her bleeding toddler while smoking and failed to call 999 immediately. CCTV footage showed Walker expressing fear as Isabelle lay gravely ill, yet she only called emergency services more than an hour later after her stepfather insisted.

Accusations Against Caregivers

Prosecutors allege both Walker, 25, and Harrison Simpson, 22, who cared for Isabelle, drank alcohol and used drugs while ignoring her critical condition. They deny charges including murder, sexual assault, causing or allowing the death of a child, and cruelty.

Concerns Raised Prior

A week before Isabelle’s death, Walker took her to a GP and hospital with a leg injury believed to be two weeks old. Jurors heard Walker was argumentative when questioned, and her mother described her granddaughter as “white as a sheet” amid growing concerns.

Trial Developments

The prosecution argues that, given the severity of Isabelle’s injuries and the cramped two-bedroom home, both defendants must have been aware of the abuse. The trial, focused on detailed CCTV footage showing Isabelle’s health decline since June 2025, continues at Teesside Crown Court.