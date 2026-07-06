England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

England’s international football match against Mexico at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium has been delayed due to a severe electrical storm. Local authorities and tournament officials implemented a safety delay shortly before the game was set to begin, highlighting concerns over lightning strikes near the venue.

Storm Forces Delay

The match was postponed with a new kickoff time scheduled for 2am BST (7pm local time). However, the delay may extend if lightning activity persists within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, in line with tournament safety protocols.

Strict Lightning Safety Rules

Under the tournament’s regulations, any lightning detected within eight miles triggers an automatic 30-minute stoppage. This precaution was enforced to protect players, officials, and fans awaiting the game.

Azteca Stadium Impacted

The iconic Azteca Stadium, known for hosting major international fixtures, was temporarily closed for play as officials monitor the electrical storm. The weather remains the primary obstacle delaying the England versus Mexico encounter.

Uncertain Restart Time

Fans and broadcasters are awaiting updates on the safest window to resume the match. Organisers are closely watching the weather to determine whether the delay will be extended beyond the initial 30 minutes.