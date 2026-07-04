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POLICE TRIBUTE Police Memorial Unveiled for Fallen Thames Valley Officer Andrew Harper

Police Memorial Unveiled for Fallen Thames Valley Officer Andrew Harper

A Police Memorial stone has been unveiled in Reading to honour PC Andrew Harper, a Thames Valley Police officer fatally injured during a quad bike theft response in August 2019. The tribute recognises the ultimate sacrifice made by the 28-year-old officer as he served and protected his community.

Remembering Pc Andrew Harper

PC Harper was a dedicated Roads Policing Officer who responded to emergencies and pursued dangerous offenders across Berkshire. On the night of 15 August 2019, he was fatally dragged by suspects during a quad bike theft attempt, a loss deeply felt by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Life And Legacy

Married just weeks before his death, Andrew Harper left behind a legacy defined by kindness, loyalty, and quiet professionalism. His wife Lissie has campaigned for stronger legal protections for emergency workers, resulting in Harper’s Law.

Impact On Thames Valley Police

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg described the profound shock and grief felt by the force the night PC Harper died, highlighting the risks officers face daily while serving the public.

Permanent Tribute In Reading

The Police Memorial Trust commissioned the stone as a lasting reminder of PC Harper’s sacrifice. Trust Chair Geraldine Winner emphasised its significance in the local community landscape, ensuring his memory endures.

A Hero’s Quiet Duty

PC Harper sought no recognition despite his bravery. He simply answered the call of duty, exemplifying what heroism truly means within the police service.

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