Police Appeal After 60-Year-Old Man Goes Missing in Gravesend

Kent Police are urgently searching for Graham Tonkin, 60, who disappeared in Gravesend on the evening of Wednesday 1 July 2026. Mr Tonkin was last seen boarding a bus at around 10pm from Darent Valley Hospital to Gravesend, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Key Details Of Disappearance

Graham Tonkin is described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall with grey hair. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a straw hat with a black band, a beige t-shirt, a black jumper, black shorts, and black trainers.

Police Call For Public Help

Kent Police are appealing for anyone with critical information about Graham’s location to contact emergency services immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference 03-0405. For other information, the public can reach out via 101 or use the live chat on the Kent Police website.

Importance Of Timely Information

The community’s support is vital to help locate Graham Tonkin safely. Authorities emphasise acting quickly when spotting anyone matching his description to ensure his swift and safe return.