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EMERGENCY RESPONCE Two Men Stabbed in Croydon Police Appeal for Witnesses

Two Men Stabbed in Croydon Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police were called at 5.46pm on Thursday 2 July after two males were stabbed on George Street, Croydon. Officers responded alongside London Ambulance crews to treat a man in his 20s and a 16-year-old boy. Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Swift Emergency Response

Metropolitan Police and paramedics promptly attended the scene, providing immediate treatment. The man in his 20s sustained injuries confirmed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing, while the teenager’s wounds were also assessed as non-life-threatening.

No Arrests So Far

Police have not made any arrests at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing as officers appeal for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Boosted Police Presence

The Metropolitan Police have increased patrols in the Croydon area following the stabbing to reassure the local community and prevent further incidents.

Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

Authorities are calling on anyone who saw the stabbing or who has information to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD6934/02JUL26.

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