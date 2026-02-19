Watch Live
POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

David Strain, 53, was handed 12 months behind bars for strangling and beating pub staff...

Published: 2:06 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 2:08 pm February 19, 2026

David Strain, 53, was handed 12 months behind bars for strangling and beating pub staff at The Bridge Tap.

Pub Violence Lands Man in Prison

David Strain was locked up after pleading guilty to assault by beating and intentional strangulation following a shocking incident inside The Bridge Tap on Fisherton Street, Salisbury.

The court heard that on 23 October 2025, Strain was being thrown out by pub staff due to unruly behaviour. Furious, he grabbed a staff member by the throat and went on the attack when others tried to intervene.

Police Crack Down on Pub Violence

Strain, from Ashley Avenue, Belfast, was arrested shortly after and had to be restrained due to abusive behaviour toward officers.

PC Mat Jacob said: “We take violence against anyone, whether members of the public or staff working at licensed premises, extremely seriously. It will never be tolerated.”

“Our team is committed to acting quickly and decisively to protect our communities and ensure offenders are held accountable.”

Sentence and Sanctions

  • David Strain received a 12-month custodial sentence at Salisbury Crown Court on 17 February 2026.
  • He was barred from The Bridge Tap for two years.
  • Ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

Violence in pubs won’t be tolerated — officers are ready to act and ensure justice is served.

