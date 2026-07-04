Two Jailed Over Iran-Linked Stabbing Attack on London Journalist

Two Romanian men have been jailed for stabbing a journalist in Wimbledon, southwest London in March 2024 in an attack linked to the Iranian regime. The offenders fled the UK immediately after the assault on an Iran International news presenter. A Counter Terrorism Policing London probe, with the Crown Prosecution Service, National Crime Agency, and Romanian authorities, led to their extradition and conviction.

State-sponsored Violence Confirmed

Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, were found guilty of wounding and wounding with intent. The Old Bailey judge agreed the attack was a state-sponsored operation benefiting Iran, sentencing Stana to 12 years and Badea to eight years imprisonment. Stana’s sentence was increased due to his awareness of the attack’s Iranian connection.

Attack Details Revealed

The stabbing occurred on 29 March as the journalist left his home in Queensmere Road. One attacker distracted him by asking for money while the other stabbed him multiple times in the leg before fleeing on foot. A third accomplice drove the suspects away in a Mazda. The victim works for Iran International, a station targeted by the Iranian regime.

International Manhunt And Extradition

Police tracked the assailants via DNA evidence on discarded clothing and mobile phone data showing reconnaissance visits before the attack. After fleeing to Geneva via Heathrow, the suspects were arrested in Romania in December 2024 and extradited back to the UK. A third alleged accomplice remains in Romania facing domestic charges.

Counter Terrorism Efforts

Chief Superintendent Kris Wright praised the investigation, highlighting growing use of proxies by hostile states in the UK. He urged anyone approached by foreign entities to carry out illegal acts to reconsider, warning that law enforcement will deliver justice. Counter Terrorism Policing London continues to work with Persian-language media and security partners to protect against Iranian threats.

Public Vigilance Urged

Police ask the public to report suspicious activity by calling 0800 789 321, or 999 in an emergency, to help prevent further attacks and protect vulnerable individuals targeted by foreign state proxies.