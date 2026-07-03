70 Firefighters Battle Croydon Temple Blaze on Elmwood Road

Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines tackled a significant fire at a warehouse converted into a temple on Elmwood Road, Croydon, on the afternoon of the incident. The London Fire Brigade were called at 1:09pm and brought the blaze under control by 4:12pm, with no reports of injuries.

Major Fire Response

Crews from several nearby fire stations, including Croydon, Norbury, Mitcham, and Woodside, responded quickly to the warehouse fire, with half of the building alight at its peak.

Specialist Equipment Used

Station Commander Craig Fenner confirmed that a 64-metre turntable ladder was deployed as a water tower to fight the flames from above. Drones were also used to give the Incident Commander real-time situational awareness.

Community Advisory Issued

Smoke from the fire affected the surrounding area, and residents and workers nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed for safety. Elmwood Road and Wellington Road remain closed as emergency services continue their work.

Cause Under Investigation

The London Fire Brigade confirmed the cause of the blaze is currently being investigated, with no further details released at this time.