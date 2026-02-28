Rock and Roll legend Neil Sedaka has died, his family confirmed today.

Chart-Topping Hits Made Him A Star

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Neil Sedaka shot to fame between 1959 and 1963. The singer-songwriter scored huge hits including “Oh Carol”, “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do”, “Queen of 64”, and “Stairway to Heaven”. Selling over 25 million records, Neil was first nominated for a Grammy in 1962, cementing his place in rock history.

Family Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Born on March 13, 1939, Neil passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on 27 February 2026, surrounded by family. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Neil Sedaka’s legacy as a pioneering rock and roll artist and heartfelt songwriter will live on forever.

