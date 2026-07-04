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CHILD HIT BY CAR Four-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Gillingham Pedestrian Collision

Four-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Gillingham Pedestrian Collision

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a serious pedestrian collision in Gillingham. A four-year-old boy was hit by a black Range Rover while crossing Nelson Road on Friday 3 July 2026 at 4:12pm. Emergency services arrived promptly, and the child was rushed to a London hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Serious Injury Investigation

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is leading the inquiry. Nelson Road was briefly closed to allow officers to gather evidence at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing as the boy’s condition is critical.

Witnesses Urged To Speak

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage to come forward. Information could prove vital in establishing how the collision occurred.

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