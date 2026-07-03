Henry Nowak’s Killer Vickrum Digwa Seeks Appeal Over Conviction

Vickrum Digwa, 23, convicted for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton in December, is seeking to appeal both his conviction and 21-year minimum prison sentence, the Court of Appeal has confirmed in July 2026. His sentence was initially referred by Solicitor-General Ellie Reeves, who described it as ‘unduly lenient’.

Contested Conviction

Digwa previously deceived police by claiming he was the victim of a racially aggravated assault, which resulted in police arresting Henry Nowak instead of administering first aid. Nowak was handcuffed while struggling to breathe, footage of which sparked widespread protests.

Family Outrage

Henry’s father, Mark Nowak, denounced the stark contrast in police treatment of his son and his killer, calling it ‘unbearable’. Mark described how Henry was forcibly arrested instead of cared for when he was critically injured.

Police Conduct Probe

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating two officers over possible misconduct for failing to provide urgent medical help to Nowak and for arresting and handcuffing him as he was dying. The inquiry also considers whether race or religion influenced officers’ decisions.

Prison Fears

At HMP Frankland in Durham, Digwa has requested segregation over fears for his own safety, reportedly terrified of being attacked as child-killer Ian Huntley was in February 2026.