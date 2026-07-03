HGV Collision Closes M5 Northbound Near Droitwich Causing Delays

On Friday 3 July, a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) forced the closure of the M5 northbound between junction 5 (Droitwich) and junction 4a (M42), according to National Highways. The incident caused significant traffic disruption with delays lasting up to 60 minutes.

Major M5 Shutdown

The stretch of the M5 affected remains closed northbound following the incident involving the HGV. This section is a key route connecting Droitwich and the M42 motorway, adding to commuter and freight delays.

Delays And Disruption

Drivers faced delays of up to an hour due to the closure. National Highways confirmed that traffic caught within the closed section was being moved past the scene via lane two, but congestion remains heavy.

Official Updates

National Highways provided updates via social media and traffic alerts, confirming the closure and advising drivers to expect lengthy disruption on the M5 northbound corridor today.