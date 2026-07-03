Suspected Stolen Items Recovered After Swanley Vehicle Break-Ins

Kent Police are appealing for the public’s help after recovering suspected stolen items linked to vehicle break-ins in Swanley. The incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday 28 June 2026 on London Road. Officers identified suspects fleeing in a damaged blue Ford Focus and later pursued the vehicle, leading to the seizure of stolen property including power tools, golf clubs, and an electric bike.

Vehicle Break-ins In Swanley

Police were first alerted to multiple vehicles being broken into at a car park on London Road. CCTV footage captured suspects escaping in a damaged blue Ford Focus, triggering a follow-up investigation.

High-speed Police Chase

The following afternoon, patrols spotted the Ford Focus on Blacksmiths Lane. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit that ended on Star Lane. The car was abandoned, and three suspects fled on foot.

Recovered Stolen Property

Kent Police seized the vehicle and recovered several items believed to be stolen during the break-ins, including power tools, golf clubs, and an electric bike. The force is working to identify and return these items to their rightful owners.

Police Appeal For Information

Sergeant Robbie Cooke said: “Our enquiries into the reported thefts are continuing and we would like to hear from anyone whose vehicle was targeted but who has not yet contacted us. We are also asking anyone who believes any of the seized items are theirs to come forward. You will be asked for proof of ownership.”

Anyone with information should contact the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/104294/26.