Asda Launches Giant ‘Chilli Con Kane’ Ahead of England vs Mexico Clash

As England prepare for their knockout clash against Mexico on Monday morning, Asda has unveiled a giant ‘Chilli Con Kane’ dish at its Cheltenham store. This football-themed meal celebrates England captain Harry Kane’s recent match-winning brace against DR Congo, catching the eye of fans just days before the crucial last-16 showdown.

24-hour Culinary Creation

The colossal 16-inch chilli con carne, measuring 30 by 45 cm, took a full 24 hours to craft. Packed with minced beef, kidney beans, tomatoes, peppers, and a punch of spice, it features an edible likeness of Kane himself to honour his star performance.

Kanes Record-breaking Goals

Kane’s double against DR Congo pushed his international goals tally to 84 in 118 appearances, cementing his place as England’s all-time leading male scorer.

Fan Interest Peaks

Google search trends show a surge in “chilli con carne” queries following England’s win, reflecting growing fan excitement for Kane-inspired content and the upcoming Mexico match.

Turning Up The Heat

Asda’s spicy tribute fuels hopes that Kane will continue to fire England forward, with the nation eager to see the captain pepper the Mexican defence and secure victory in this vital knockout game.