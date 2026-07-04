Man, 20, Fighting for Life After Serious Assault in Welsh Seaside Town as Man Arrested

A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a serious assault in the popular seaside town of New Quay, Wales, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Margaret Street, leading towards Uplands Square in New Quay, Ceredigion, at approximately 12.51am on Saturday, July 4.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. The suspect remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said:

“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident of serious assault that occurred in Margaret Street leading to Uplands Square, New Quay, Ceredigion at approximately 12.51am in the early hours of today (Saturday, 4 July).

“A 20-year-old man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault and was conveyed to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and is in police custody.

“Enquiries are progressing, led by CID and the major crime team, and there will continue to be a police presence in the area over the following days.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by emailing [email protected], messaging the force via social media, or calling 101 quoting reference DP-20260704-028.