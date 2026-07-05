Bodies of Two Men Found in Car Buried in Underbrush After 11-Day Search in Lancashire

Lancashire Police discovered the bodies of William Hutchinson, 31, and Stuart Tallis, 27, inside a blue Peugeot car hidden beneath dense undergrowth in Newton-with-Clifton yesterday. The men had been reported missing 11 days earlier after vanishing separately in Preston and Fishwick View on June 24. The vehicle was found off the westbound carriageway of the A584 shortly after midday, believed to have left the road around 5.30am on the day they disappeared.

Tragic Discovery Amid Underbrush

Officers located the car buried in thick vegetation, which concealed the vehicle from view. Both men were found deceased inside the Peugeot after an extensive search by Lancashire Police, saddened by the outcome after 11 days of investigation.

Vanishing From Preston And Fishwick

William Hutchinson was last seen leaving his home in Preston in the early hours of June 24, driving the blue Peugeot. Stuart Tallis vanished from nearby Fishwick View on the same day at around 1:30am, with his disappearance reported three days later. Police investigations established a connection between the two men and concluded they were together at the time of their deaths.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Sgt Martin Wilcock from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation. He expressed condolences to the families, stating the circumstances remain tragic and that a full inquiry is underway to understand what happened.

Investigation Continues

The police continue to investigate the events leading up to the vehicle leaving the A584 and the deaths of the two men. The inquiry aims to clarify the full circumstances of the crash that resulted in this fatal outcome.