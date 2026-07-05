E-fit Released After Sexual Assault on Girl in Ham Woods Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an e-fit to help catch a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl in Ham Woods, Plymouth. The attack happened at around 3:45pm on Thursday 25 June. The suspect fled immediately. Authorities are appealing for information to identify him and stop any further attacks.

Suspect Features Detailed

The man is described as a white male aged 25 to 30 with blonde thinning, receding hair, and a scruffy beard or possibly a moustache. He was topless, wearing light-coloured shorts and black sunglasses, with noticeable moles on his back.

Victim Helps Police

The victim has cooperated closely with officers, providing a clear description that aided police in creating the e-fit now released to the public.

Public Asked To Help

Police want anyone who recognises the man or saw someone matching this description around Ham Woods on 25 June to come forward. Witnesses can call 101 or report online quoting incident number 50260163994.