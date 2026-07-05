Police Appeal for Missing Margate Girl Last Seen Near Euston Station

Police continue urgent appeals to find 15-year-old Ruby Morris, missing from Margate since Saturday 27 June 2026. Last seen at 2.30pm in Margate’s Haine Road area, officers believe Ruby may have travelled by train to central London, spotted near Euston Station at about 11.50pm.

Rubys Description

Ruby is white, approximately 5ft tall, with long dark brown hair and green eyes. Notably, she has piercings on both sides of her nose.

Known Travel Connections

Ruby frequently uses the rail network and has ties to Birmingham, Walsall, and London, suggesting mobility across the West Midlands and the capital.

Anyone with information on Ruby’s whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 27-2015. For non-urgent tips, contact police via live chat on their website or dial 101.