Nine Buddhist Monks Killed After Pickup Truck Driven by 11-Year-Old Ploughs Into Religious Procession in Thailand

Nine Buddhist monks have been killed and several others seriously injured after a pickup truck allegedly driven by an 11-year-old boy crashed into a religious procession in north-east Thailand.

The devastating incident happened in Mukdahan Province as a group of 35 monks and five lay followers were taking part in a pilgrimage.

Police said the child had allegedly taken his parents’ pickup truck without permission before losing control and ploughing into the procession.

Five monks died at the scene, with four more later dying in hospital.

Three monks remain in a critical condition, while several others suffered serious injuries.

Dramatic footage posted online showed saffron robes, belongings and debris scattered across the roadside alongside the wrecked pickup truck.

Authorities have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the tragedy.

Police Major General Pairoj Thaiphutsa said the boy remains under the care of officials and medical staff, adding that preliminary information suggests the child has special needs.

One of the surviving monks, Phra Sompong, described seeing the pickup approaching moments before the collision.

“Then suddenly the truck hit at full speed and crashed us,” he said.

“Others who were hit were thrown into the air.”

Mukdahan Hospital has appealed for urgent blood donations as doctors continue treating the injured.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Thailand, where Buddhist monks are highly revered and religious processions are a common part of daily life.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.