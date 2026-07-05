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BBQ ALERT BBQ Fire in Chatham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

BBQ Fire in Chatham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a barbecue fire on Sunday 5 July 2026 at Wayfield in Chatham, Medway. Two fire engines attended the scene after reports that a faulty gas cylinder had ignited the blaze. Fire crews successfully extinguished the fire using a high-pressure hose reel jet and breathing apparatus equipment.

Rapid Fire Response

Emergency teams arrived promptly and brought the barbecue fire under control within minutes. The use of breathing apparatus and specialised firefighting jets ensured the fire was contained safely without spreading to nearby fences or greenery.

Cause Linked To Faulty Gas

The fire is believed to have started due to a defective gas cylinder connected to the barbecue. This highlights risks associated with gas appliances if equipment is not regularly checked or maintained.

Safety Advice From Fire Crews

Kent Fire and Rescue Service issued important reminders to the public ahead of summer barbecue season:

  • Keep accelerants well away from the cooking area
  • Position barbecues away from fences, greenery, and buildings
  • Always supervise barbecues and cooking at all times

Following these safety tips can help prevent similar incidents and protect lives and property.

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