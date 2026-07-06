Woman Dies in Shaldon Motorcycle and Pedestrian Collision – Police Appeal

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Shaldon. The incident occurred at around 1:30pm on Friday 3 July on the A379 Torquay Road. Emergency services attended the scene, but a woman in her 60s from Taunton was pronounced dead at the site.

Collision Site Closed

The A379 Torquay Road remained closed for several hours while officers carried out a detailed collision investigation. The police thanked the public for their patience during the disruption.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation. Witnesses can contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via their website, quoting log 378 of 03/07/2026.

Victim Identified

The pedestrian who died was identified as a woman in her 60s from Taunton. The force confirmed no further details about the motorcycle rider have been released yet.