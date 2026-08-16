Airbourne Sunday fireworks CANCELLED after severe Government alert

The Airbourne fireworks display scheduled for Sunday evening has been cancelled following a severe alert issued by the UK Government. Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the decision was made following discussions with partner organisations and said public safety was the overriding consideration. The council said cancelling the display would also help prevent additional pressure being placed on emergency services during what is already expected to be an exceptionally busy period in Eastbourne. The cancellation affects only the Sunday evening fireworks, with the remainder of the Airbourne programme continuing. Cllr Jenny Williams, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, said:

“We understand many of our residents and airshow visitors will be disappointed, however this decision has been taken in the interests of public safety and in ensuring we do not place further pressures on emergency services at this already busy time.”

Air displays continue

Visitors are still being encouraged to attend and enjoy the remaining programme, with a packed line-up of flying and ground displays continuing. Among the attractions are the RAF Typhoon, MiG-17, The Starlings and the famous B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sally B’. This year’s event also features interactive military ground attractions and the first-ever Red Devils parachute display at Airbourne. Organisers say visitors can continue enjoying the seafront event before heading to Eastbourne’s bars and restaurants as temperatures cool into the evening. Cllr Williams said the cooler conditions provide an ideal opportunity for people to visit the show and watch what organisers describe as some of Europe’s best display teams. Anyone planning to attend on Sunday should therefore be aware that the main Airbourne programme remains on, but there will be no evening fireworks display. Further updates are expected from organisers should there be any additional changes to the programme.