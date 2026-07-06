Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Crash Near Royal Wootton Bassett

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal collision near Royal Wootton Bassett on 30 June. The crash happened at around 6.05pm on the B4696 between Brinkworth Road and Lydiard Plain, involving an orange Peugeot 107 and a black Vauxhall Astra. The woman driving the Peugeot, believed to be in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team have charged 43-year-old Anthony Howells from Purton with murder and other offences.

Details Of The Collision

The Peugeot was travelling southbound towards Royal Wootton Bassett, while the Vauxhall Astra headed northbound towards Cricklade. The crash took place on the B4696, a road running between Brinkworth Road and Lydiard Plain.

Man Charged By Police

Anthony Howells has been charged with murder, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene, and failing to provide details. He has been remanded in custody and appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on 6 July.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker thanked the local community for their support and clarified earlier errors regarding vehicle directions. He urged anyone with dashcam footage from Lydiard Plain, Cricklade High Street or Purton High Street on 30 June to come forward with information.

“I would like to apologise for the confusion regarding the direction of travel of the vehicles on the B4696 in our earlier appeals. This detail has been corrected but, for clarity, the Peugeot 107 was travelling south-bound towards Royal Wootton Bassett, and the Vauxhall Astra was travelling northbound towards Cricklade. I’d like to repeat my appeal for witnesses with dash-cam in the Lydiard Plain area of the B4696 and in the areas of Cricklade High Street and Purton High Street on June 30.”

Police Condolences

Detective Chief Inspector Walker extended condolences to the victim’s family and thanked them for their dignity and patience during the early investigation stages.