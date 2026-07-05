Sussex Police Seek Man Over Alleged Incident Near Brighton’s The Level

Sussex Police have issued an appeal to identify a man linked to an alleged incident on 14 June opposite The Level on Lewes Road, Brighton. Officers have released CCTV images as part of their ongoing investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Man Sought By Police

The man pictured has become a key figure in Sussex Police’s enquiries into an incident reportedly taking place in the Brighton city centre. No further details about the nature of the incident have yet been disclosed.

How To Help

Police are asking the public: “Do you recognise him, or is this you?” Those who can assist are encouraged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 435 of 29/06.

Ongoing Investigation

Sussex Police have not released additional information at this stage but continue to follow leads supplied by the community to progress their enquiries.