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CRASH TRAGEDY Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

Three people died, and one was seriously injured, following a crash between two cars on the A1 in Northumberland near Alnwick yesterday afternoon. Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at around 2.30 pm between Denwick and South Charlton, leading to the road being closed for several hours. The crash has drawn attention to the road’s recent history of accidents and safety concerns.

Fatalities And Injuries

The driver of a southbound red Hyundai i20, a man in his 80s, and a female passenger in her 70s were pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in a northbound silver Volkswagen Polo, believed to be in her 60s, also died at the crash site. The Polo’s driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Crash Location And Road History

The collision occurred on the A1, a major route south of the historic Lindisfarne Castle and close to the Scottish Borders. This stretch of road has seen multiple recent incidents, including a crash on May 4 involving two cars and a motorhome that injured two people, and another crash near Belford last month that left four injured.

Calls For Safety Improvements

David Smith, MP for North Northumberland, expressed concern over the road’s safety, stating: “First and foremost, it is awful to hear of more collisions along the A1. My thoughts are with all those affected.” He highlighted that no significant improvements have been made since 2014 and warned that traffic pressure will increase as summer approaches. Local leaders have also urged the urgent safety measures on this major route.

Ongoing Investigation

The exact cause of the collision between the Volkswagen Polo and the Hyundai i20 remains under investigation by the police. Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash on this heavily trafficked A-road.

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