Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE CHASE Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

A 19-year-old driver, Leighton Watson, has been jailed for five years after a high-speed police chase in Billingham where he repeatedly broke the law, including dangerous driving and drug possession.

High-speed Pursuit In Billingham

On the afternoon of Friday 11th July, Watson was spotted driving erratically in a Honda. When police tried to stop him on Petland Avenue, he refused, speeding at 70mph in a 30mph zone and mounting the pavement to overtake a bus while attempting to evade officers.

Reckless Escape Tactics

Watson’s dangerous driving continued as he drove through a bush and crossed a field before crashing into a bollard. He then tried to flee on foot but was quickly found hiding in a back garden.

Multiple Charges After Arrest

Once arrested, police discovered Class C drugs on Watson. He admitted to dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and drug possession. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm from a previous December incident where his DNA linked him to a gun seized by officers in Billingham.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

HEAT SURGE UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK News
Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

FIRE STARTER Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

UK News
Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

URGENT APPEAL Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

UK News
Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

JUSTICE SERVED Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

Breaking News, UK News
Bradford Man Arrested After Woman Reports Rape at Upper Millergate Home

BRADFORD RAPE PROBE Bradford Man Arrested After Woman Reports Rape at Upper Millergate Home

UK News
Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

STATION TRAGEDY Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

UK News
Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

KNIFE ATTACK Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

UK News
Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

DEALERS CHARGED Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

DRUGS BUST Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

UK News
Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

POLLUTION ALERT Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

CUT OFF Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

DRAINED SAVINGS Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

UK News
Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

UK News
Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Court News, UK News
Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

SEX CHARGES Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

UK News
Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

UK News
Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

FATAL STABBING Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

UK News
Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

UK News
Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

POLICE APPEAL Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

UK News
Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

FRAUD PROBE Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

UK News
Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

UK News
Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

STALKER SENTANCED Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

UK News
Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

UK News
Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

BABY KILLER Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

UK News
Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

UK News
Watch Live