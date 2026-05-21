Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

A 19-year-old driver, Leighton Watson, has been jailed for five years after a high-speed police chase in Billingham where he repeatedly broke the law, including dangerous driving and drug possession.

High-speed Pursuit In Billingham

On the afternoon of Friday 11th July, Watson was spotted driving erratically in a Honda. When police tried to stop him on Petland Avenue, he refused, speeding at 70mph in a 30mph zone and mounting the pavement to overtake a bus while attempting to evade officers.

Reckless Escape Tactics

Watson’s dangerous driving continued as he drove through a bush and crossed a field before crashing into a bollard. He then tried to flee on foot but was quickly found hiding in a back garden.

Multiple Charges After Arrest

Once arrested, police discovered Class C drugs on Watson. He admitted to dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and drug possession. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm from a previous December incident where his DNA linked him to a gun seized by officers in Billingham.