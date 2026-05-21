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FRAUD PROBE Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

Greater manchester/">Manchester Police arrested four men and one woman in Tameside on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud following the recent local elections. The five, aged between 23 and 47, are being questioned over allegations linked to candidate nominations in St Peter’s ward during the elections held on May 7, 2026.

Election Fraud Probe

Police launched a full investigation after receiving reports of concerns regarding candidates in St Peter’s ward before and after the election date. The inquiry is focused on whether the process of nominating and representing candidates complied with electoral law and procedures.

Suspects Held In Custody

The five individuals remain in custody as officers continue questioning them about the alleged offences. Detective sources confirmed the arrests were part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the election process.

Joint Agency Cooperation

Greater Manchester Police are working closely with the Electoral Commission and local partners to examine the allegations thoroughly. This cooperation aims to uphold transparency and fairness in local elections across the region.

Official Police Statement

“This morning, officers in Tameside arrested five people on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud as part of an investigation into alleged offences committed leading up to the local elections. In the days leading up to and following the election on May 7, we received reports surrounding concerns about candidates within the St Peter’s ward. Following initial enquiries last week, we have launched a full investigation into the allegations. The work is specifically investigating the process of how candidates were put forward and represented in the ward, and if this adhered to the relevant legislation and electoral procedures. We are working closely with the Electoral Commission and local partners as part of our enquiries.”

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