Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

Greater manchester/">Manchester Police arrested four men and one woman in Tameside on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud following the recent local elections. The five, aged between 23 and 47, are being questioned over allegations linked to candidate nominations in St Peter’s ward during the elections held on May 7, 2026.

Election Fraud Probe

Police launched a full investigation after receiving reports of concerns regarding candidates in St Peter’s ward before and after the election date. The inquiry is focused on whether the process of nominating and representing candidates complied with electoral law and procedures.

Suspects Held In Custody

The five individuals remain in custody as officers continue questioning them about the alleged offences. Detective sources confirmed the arrests were part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the election process.

Joint Agency Cooperation

Greater Manchester Police are working closely with the Electoral Commission and local partners to examine the allegations thoroughly. This cooperation aims to uphold transparency and fairness in local elections across the region.

Official Police Statement