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STALKER SENTANCED Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

Christopher Bayliss, 44, from Cambridge, was jailed for two years and seven months at Cambridge Crown Court after stalking, harassing and blackmailing his ex-partner last autumn. The court heard how Bayliss hacked her dating and social media accounts, sent hundreds of threatening messages and contacted the victim’s daughter as part of his campaign.

Obsessive Harassment

After learning his former partner had started a new relationship last summer, Bayliss became obsessed. He repeatedly sent 92 WhatsApp messages, left 71 voicemails, and made 32 unanswered calls in just two days, escalating his abuse.

Threats And Demands

On 15 November, Bayliss confronted the victim at her home, demanding money. She initially refused but later transferred £25 to make him leave. The next day, he returned at 4am, banging on the door and threatening to kill himself.

Targeting Family And Job

Bayliss contacted the victim’s daughter, blaming her mother for his drug use and vowing she “doesn’t have another relationship.” He threatened the victim’s job by falsely claiming she stole cash and drugs, emailing her workplace with these allegations.

Police Intervention And Sentence

Fearing for her safety, the victim stayed away from home and concealed her whereabouts. Bayliss was arrested on 2 December. Alongside his prison term, he was given a ten-year restraining order. Charges of controlling behaviour and a further stalking offence were left on file.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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