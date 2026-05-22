Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

A fatal collision on Eastcote Lane, Ealing, early on 22 May at 02:46 has led to a full forensic investigation, authorities confirmed. The Met Police and London Ambulance Service are involved, with local travel severely disrupted as the incident caused road closures overnight.

Forensic Collision Investigation

Police confirmed that forensic experts are at the scene examining Eastcote Lane following the fatal incident. Emergency services remain engaged as the investigation continues.

Travel Disruption Alert

The collision has caused blockages affecting multiple bus routes including the 114, 282, and N118. Diversions and disruptions have been in place since early hours of Friday morning, impacting journeys to Ruislip Station, Ealing, and other local destinations.

Bus Route Changes

Route 114 diverted via Northolt Road, Petts Hill, Mandeville Road, and Western Avenue.

Route 282 rerouted along Field End Road, Pembroke Road, West End Road, and Target Roundabout.

Route N118 services are also affected with direction changes implemented.

Police Appeal Ongoing

The Met Police have appealed for any witnesses or those with information about the collision to come forward to aid ongoing inquiries.