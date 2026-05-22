Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROAD CLOSURE Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

Fatal Collision Blocks Eastcote Lane Ealing Early May 22

A fatal collision on Eastcote Lane, Ealing, early on 22 May at 02:46 has led to a full forensic investigation, authorities confirmed. The Met Police and London Ambulance Service are involved, with local travel severely disrupted as the incident caused road closures overnight.

Forensic Collision Investigation

Police confirmed that forensic experts are at the scene examining Eastcote Lane following the fatal incident. Emergency services remain engaged as the investigation continues.

Travel Disruption Alert

The collision has caused blockages affecting multiple bus routes including the 114, 282, and N118. Diversions and disruptions have been in place since early hours of Friday morning, impacting journeys to Ruislip Station, Ealing, and other local destinations.

Bus Route Changes

  • Route 114 diverted via Northolt Road, Petts Hill, Mandeville Road, and Western Avenue.
  • Route 282 rerouted along Field End Road, Pembroke Road, West End Road, and Target Roundabout.
  • Route N118 services are also affected with direction changes implemented.

Police Appeal Ongoing

The Met Police have appealed for any witnesses or those with information about the collision to come forward to aid ongoing inquiries.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

FATAL STABBING Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

UK News
Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

POLICE APPEAL Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

UK News
Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

MYSTERY DEEPENS Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

UK News
Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

DRUGS BUST Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

UK News
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

SEX OFFENDER ON THE RUN Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

CUT OFF Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

DRAINED SAVINGS Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

UK News
Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Court News, UK News
Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

POLICE BRAVERY Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

UK News
Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

UK News
Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

BABY KILLER Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

UK News
Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

UK News
Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

BLADE ATTACK Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

UK News
Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Court News, UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Court News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

UK News
John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

DRUG SENTANCE John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

UK News
John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

KNIFE POINT ATTACK Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

UK News
Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

MURDER CHARGE Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

UK News
Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

UK News
Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

UK News
Watch Live