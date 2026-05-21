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TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Jamie Varley, 37, a teacher on trial at Preston Crown Court, denies murdering and sexually abusing 13-month-old Preston Davey, the baby he and his partner were adopting. The court heard Preston died on 27 July 2023 from smothering and injuries linked to serious sexual assault. Varley denies all charges, saying: “Our son has never been sexually abused.” The trial is ongoing.

Varleys Testimony

Under cross-examination by barrister Nicholas Johnson KC, Varley rejected claims he blocked Preston’s airways or molested him. He described images and videos of Preston on his phone as “innocent” moments captured to show the child later but admitted some were “not appropriate.” He said he had no prior convictions and denied causing any harm to Preston.

Text Messages Reveal Struggles

The jury heard messages Varley sent to friends complaining about Preston’s sleep patterns and describing the baby as “dead meat” and “annoying LOL.” Varley defended his language as dramatic and said he had no regrets about adopting, although he and his partner found parenting more challenging than expected.

Parenting And Care Details

Varley explained the couple began the adoption in 2021 and were approved in early 2023. They prepared a nursery and celebrated before Preston moved in March 31. He described joyful moments with Preston, including “dancing Fridays,” and said the toddler often bruised himself while playing. Varley also defended “Free Willy time” where Preston played without a nappy, encouraged by his foster carer.

Questions Over Injuries

During a 999 call on May 11 made by Varley’s partner, Varley told him to “put the phone down,” saying it was not an emergency. Hospital staff later raised concerns about bruises on Preston, but Varley denied causing injuries or deleting photos. He acknowledged being less gentle than ideal, pushing Preston on a swing, but denied any intent to harm.

Charges Against Both Men

Varley denies murder, manslaughter, indecent assault, grievous bodily harm, cruelty, and making and sharing indecent images. His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, denies causing or allowing the death, indecent assault, and cruelty. The trial continues at Preston Crown Court.

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