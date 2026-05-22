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DIRTY COP Ex-Dorset Police Officer Guilty of Intimate Abuse of Vulnerable Victim

Ex-Dorset Police Officer Guilty of Intimate Abuse of Vulnerable Victim

Former Dorset Police officer James McClements admitted to having an inappropriate intimate relationship with a vulnerable domestic abuse victim between November 2023 and November 2024. He resigned from the force in April 2025 before facing a misconduct panel, which decided he would have been dismissed if he had stayed. McClements pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at Bristol Crown Court on 10 April and awaits sentencing on 16 June 2026.

Serious Breach Of Trust

The misconduct hearing at Dorset Police Headquarters in Winfrith found McClements breached multiple professional standards, including discreditable conduct, misuse of authority, and disrespect towards his duties. The panel ruled his actions constituted gross misconduct.

Forced Resignation And Barred

Although McClements resigned voluntarily, the misconduct panel confirmed he would have been sacked. He has since been placed on the national barred list, preventing him from future policing roles.

Police Condemn Behaviour

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell condemned McClements’ conduct, stating, “This former officer pursued a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman who was putting her trust in the police and this trust was broken.” She emphasised the force’s commitment to integrity and protecting vulnerable people.

Pending Court Sentence

McClements is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 16 June 2026 for misconduct in public office, closing a case that highlighted serious misconduct within Dorset Police ranks.

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