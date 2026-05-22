Manchester Arena Attack Remembered: 22 Lives Lost in 2017 Tragedy

Today marks the anniversary of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, where 22 lives were tragically taken during a concert, leaving families and the city devastated. Greater Manchester Police and emergency services responded to the scene, which profoundly impacted thousands, including hundreds injured and many traumatised.

Lives Stolen

The victims were young people full of promise, laughter, and love, their futures cut short in a moment that changed countless lives forever.

Widespread Impact

Beyond those killed, hundreds were injured, and many more were deeply traumatised, with families and communities continuing to bear the emotional weight of that night.

Community Remembrance

Commemorations today honour not only the 22 lives lost but also the resilience of survivors and the solidarity of the Manchester community.

Never Forgotten

The victims and all affected continue to hold a permanent place in the hearts of the city and nation, remembered and loved forever. Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod – Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver – Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones