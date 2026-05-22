Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

Thames Valley Police have significantly widened their investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, focusing on possible sexual offences and corruption. Three months after his arrest on his 66th birthday at Sandringham Estate, officers have launched a public appeal for victims to come forward, signalling a major probe with “multiple lines of inquiry.”

Expanded Sexual Offences Inquiry

The original investigation into misconduct in public office has now broadened to include serious sexual allegations. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright confirmed a specialist team of experienced detectives in sexual offences and financial crime are leading the case. Officers have already interviewed several witnesses and are encouraging survivors to engage “whenever they are ready.”

Cooperation with the US Authorities

Detectives are formally liaising with the US Department of Justice to access evidence from millions of documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein files. This collaboration aims to support the comprehensive UK probe led by Thames Valley Police.

Key Evidence And Raids

Substantial evidence was seized in searches of Andrew’s former Royal Lodge residence in Windsor and his Sandringham Estate home in Norfolk. Police are reviewing materials meticulously and have begun discussions with officials at the Cabinet Office and Buckingham Palace, who remain ready to assist the investigation.

New Allegations Surface

Among critical new developments is an allegation that Epstein trafficked a woman to the UK in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew. This parallels previous accusations by the late Virginia Giuffre. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan, Essex, and Surrey Police are also examining claims related to potential sexual trafficking under UK law.

Investigation Timeline And Challenges

Assistant Chief Constable Wright emphasised the complexity and expected duration of the investigation, stating that it may take many months before a decision on charges is made. The formal status of Andrew’s trade envoy role is a key legal consideration in assessing misconduct. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to deny any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment during the ongoing police inquiry.