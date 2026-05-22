Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ANDREW SEX PRIBE Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

Thames Valley Police have significantly widened their investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, focusing on possible sexual offences and corruption. Three months after his arrest on his 66th birthday at Sandringham Estate, officers have launched a public appeal for victims to come forward, signalling a major probe with “multiple lines of inquiry.”

Expanded Sexual Offences Inquiry

The original investigation into misconduct in public office has now broadened to include serious sexual allegations. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright confirmed a specialist team of experienced detectives in sexual offences and financial crime are leading the case. Officers have already interviewed several witnesses and are encouraging survivors to engage “whenever they are ready.”

Cooperation with the US Authorities

Detectives are formally liaising with the US Department of Justice to access evidence from millions of documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein files. This collaboration aims to support the comprehensive UK probe led by Thames Valley Police.

Key Evidence And Raids

Substantial evidence was seized in searches of Andrew’s former Royal Lodge residence in Windsor and his Sandringham Estate home in Norfolk. Police are reviewing materials meticulously and have begun discussions with officials at the Cabinet Office and Buckingham Palace, who remain ready to assist the investigation.

New Allegations Surface

Among critical new developments is an allegation that Epstein trafficked a woman to the UK in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew. This parallels previous accusations by the late Virginia Giuffre. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan, Essex, and Surrey Police are also examining claims related to potential sexual trafficking under UK law.

Investigation Timeline And Challenges

Assistant Chief Constable Wright emphasised the complexity and expected duration of the investigation, stating that it may take many months before a decision on charges is made. The formal status of Andrew’s trade envoy role is a key legal consideration in assessing misconduct. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to deny any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment during the ongoing police inquiry.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

MYSTERY DEEPENS Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

UK News
Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

DRUGS BUST Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

UK News
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

SEX OFFENDER ON THE RUN Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

CUT OFF Katie Price Ends Podcast After Police Call Over Missing Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

DRAINED SAVINGS Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

UK News
Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Court News, UK News
Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

POLICE BRAVERY Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

UK News
Eleven NHS Staff Dismissed Over Unauthorised Access to Nottingham Attack Victims’ Records

NHS SCANDAL Eleven NHS Staff Dismissed Over Unauthorised Access to Nottingham Attack Victims’ Records

Breaking News, UK News
Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

STREET ROBBERY Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

BLADE ATTACK Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

UK News
Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

UK News
Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

BOMB PLOT Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

UK News
Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

UK News
Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

POLICE CHASE Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

UK News
Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

DRUG SENTANCE John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

UK News
John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

John Nicholas Sentenced for Cocaine Driving and Drug Possession in Middlesbrough

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

MURDER SENTANCE Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

UK News
Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

KNIFE RAMPAGE Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

UK News
Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

Liam Ellis Jailed for Violent Knife Rampage in Cambridge City Centre

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

UK News
Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

Man Jailed for Life for Killing Carer in Birmingham Home Attack

UK News
Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

BEACH MURDER TRIAL Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

POLICE CHASE Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

UK News
Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

Billingham Driver Jailed 5 Years for Dangerous High-Speed Police Chase

UK News
Watch Live