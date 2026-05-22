Fatal Crash in Northolt on Eastcote Lane Claims One Life

Emergency services responded to a fatal road traffic collision on Eastcote Lane, Northolt, early on 22 May. The London Ambulance Service was called at 2.42am and dispatched multiple crews, including advanced paramedics, hazardous area response teams, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance. Despite intensive efforts, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency Response Rapid

Ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, and incident response officers quickly attended the incident. The hazardous area response team (HART) and a fast-response trauma car from London’s Air Ambulance were also deployed to provide critical care.

Victims Treated On Scene

Three people received treatment at the scene, with two taken to a major trauma centre for further care. Medical teams worked swiftly to stabilise all casualties involved in the collision.

Police And Paramedics Investigate

The cause of the collision is under investigation as emergency services continue their inquiries. London Ambulance Service confirmed the fatality and praised the efforts of their crews in managing the scene.