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POLICE UPDATE Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

On 19 February 2026, a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of an ongoing investigation linked to the Epstein Files. Thames Valley Police arrested and interviewed him under caution before releasing him under investigation. Searches were carried out at his Norfolk residence and a property in Berkshire. The investigation also involves collaboration with the US Department of Justice and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Complex National Inquiry

The probe is exploring multiple aspects related to alleged misconduct following the release of files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act in the United States. Thames Valley Police are coordinating with the National Police Chiefs’ Council and other forces to maintain a national response to this complex case.

Police Call For Information

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright confirmed detectives are reviewing significant evidence from the public and other sources. He urged anyone with information to contact Thames Valley Police via their online portal using non-urgent channels, stressing patience as the investigation progresses.

Support For Victims

Thames Valley Police are also involved in outreach to Epstein victims and survivors, offering support and encouraging anyone ready to share information to come forward. The force reaffirmed its commitment to handling sensitive matters with care and respect.

Ongoing Windsor Assessment

Separately, police continue assessing reports concerning an incident in Windsor in 2010 involving a woman allegedly taken to an address for sexual purposes. Authorities have engaged with the woman’s legal representative, ensuring any future police contact will prioritise her privacy and right to anonymity under UK law.

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Topics :Crime

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