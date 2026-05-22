4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gran Canaria and Canary Islands

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands at 9:50am local time on 22 May 2026. Registered by the Canary Islands Seismic Network, the tremor was widely felt by residents and tourists across Gran Canaria and neighbouring islands including Fuerteventura. Authorities monitored the seismic event closely with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Tremors Felt Across Islands

Strong shaking was reported throughout Gran Canaria and nearby islands. Both locals and visitors experienced the quake at homes and workplaces, prompting live coverage by regional TV station Buenos Días Canarias.

Epicentre Off Gran Canaria Coast

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) confirmed the epicentre was offshore, around 59 kilometres from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the island’s capital. Automated systems detected the seismic waves instantly after the event.

No Damage Or Injuries

Emergency services have so far received no reports of property damage or casualties. They urge anyone affected to contact local authorities for support.

Not Linked To Volcanic Activity

Scientists from Involcan confirmed the earthquake is unrelated to nearby volcanic activity on Tenerife. Further analysis of its depth and characteristics remains underway.