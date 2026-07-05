Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into antisemitic abuse directed at Jewish attendees during London’s Pride march in Soho last Saturday. Despite a heavy police presence of around 650 officers pledged to enforce zero tolerance on hate crime, footage emerged showing verbal attacks targeting Jewish participants, sparking widespread concern across the capital and calls for accountability.

Abuse Filmed At Pride

Videos circulated online captured scenes of Jewish revellers being told to “go back to your Zionist homeland” and accused of “killing Arab children” and “gay children,” references linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict. A woman can be heard shouting an expletive linked to “Jew,” while police officers stood nearby but made no arrests at the time. The Met confirmed a formal review is underway to determine if hate crime offences, including religiously aggravated public order violations, occurred.

Strong Police Presence

The Metropolitan Police deployed around 650 officers across central London for the event, emphasising a policy of “no tolerance of hate crime.” Organisers reported over 35,000 participants representing more than 600 groups, with upwards of one million spectators gathering along the parade route.

Jewish Groups Demand Justice

The Campaign Against Antisemitism criticised the abuse and called for those responsible to be identified and punished. A spokesperson stated, “The transition from ‘free Palestine’ to ‘f*** Jews’ is usually silent. This incident shows it loudly and explicitly.” Some Jewish LGBTQ+ and religious organisations chose not to attend this year’s parade, citing safety concerns, and staged separate Pride events.

Rising Antisemitic Incidents

Saturday’s abuse is part of a wider surge in antisemitic incidents across London this year. A spike in recorded hate crimes was noted following the Hamas-Israel conflict in late 2023. The borough of Barnet, home to several large Jewish communities, accounted for over a third of April’s 140 documented incidents, including attempted arson attacks against synagogues and Jewish charities. The Met has established a 100-officer community protection team focused on antisemitic hate crime but acknowledges more resources are needed.

Ongoing Police Efforts

A Met spokesperson said, “The Met continues to work hard to tackle hate crimes of all types, and officers across London have made more than 90 hate crime arrests since the end of March.” The investigation into the Pride-related abuse is ongoing as officers review all available footage.