Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HATE PROBE Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into antisemitic abuse directed at Jewish attendees during London’s Pride march in Soho last Saturday. Despite a heavy police presence of around 650 officers pledged to enforce zero tolerance on hate crime, footage emerged showing verbal attacks targeting Jewish participants, sparking widespread concern across the capital and calls for accountability.

Abuse Filmed At Pride

Videos circulated online captured scenes of Jewish revellers being told to “go back to your Zionist homeland” and accused of “killing Arab children” and “gay children,” references linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict. A woman can be heard shouting an expletive linked to “Jew,” while police officers stood nearby but made no arrests at the time. The Met confirmed a formal review is underway to determine if hate crime offences, including religiously aggravated public order violations, occurred.

Strong Police Presence

The Metropolitan Police deployed around 650 officers across central London for the event, emphasising a policy of “no tolerance of hate crime.” Organisers reported over 35,000 participants representing more than 600 groups, with upwards of one million spectators gathering along the parade route.

Jewish Groups Demand Justice

The Campaign Against Antisemitism criticised the abuse and called for those responsible to be identified and punished. A spokesperson stated, “The transition from ‘free Palestine’ to ‘f*** Jews’ is usually silent. This incident shows it loudly and explicitly.” Some Jewish LGBTQ+ and religious organisations chose not to attend this year’s parade, citing safety concerns, and staged separate Pride events.

Rising Antisemitic Incidents

Saturday’s abuse is part of a wider surge in antisemitic incidents across London this year. A spike in recorded hate crimes was noted following the Hamas-Israel conflict in late 2023. The borough of Barnet, home to several large Jewish communities, accounted for over a third of April’s 140 documented incidents, including attempted arson attacks against synagogues and Jewish charities. The Met has established a 100-officer community protection team focused on antisemitic hate crime but acknowledges more resources are needed.

Ongoing Police Efforts

A Met spokesperson said, “The Met continues to work hard to tackle hate crimes of all types, and officers across London have made more than 90 hate crime arrests since the end of March.” The investigation into the Pride-related abuse is ongoing as officers review all available footage.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Arrested in Hounslow Murder Probe Over Fatal Stabbing

DOUBLE ARREST Two Arrested in Hounslow Murder Probe Over Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Car Crashes into Telegraph Pole in Aberystwyth

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Car Crashes into Telegraph Pole in Aberystwyth

UK News
Bromsgrove Parents Fundraiser for Air Conditioning at Lickey Hills Primary

SCHOOL FUND Bromsgrove Parents Fundraiser for Air Conditioning at Lickey Hills Primary

UK News
63-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Whiston Hospital

POLICE PROBE 63-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Whiston Hospital

UK News
Chris Packham Leads Protest Over Pret A Manger Chicken Welfare U-Turn

CHICKEN ROW Chris Packham Leads Protest Over Pret A Manger Chicken Welfare U-Turn

UK News
Kent Firefighters Tackle Grass Fire Near Gillingham Railway Lines

FIRE ALERT Kent Firefighters Tackle Grass Fire Near Gillingham Railway Lines

UK News
Calshot RNLI Rescues Dismasted Yacht in Solent Off Lepe

NAUTICAL RESCUE Calshot RNLI Rescues Dismasted Yacht in Solent Off Lepe

UK News
Kent Firefighters Tackle Grass Fire Near Gillingham Railway Lines

Commercial Premises Fire in Tonbridge

UK News
House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

Car Fire Extinguished on A249 Near Sittingbourne by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

MURDER INVESIGATION Murder Probe After Fatal B4696 Collision Near Royal Wootton Bassett

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

AI TRIAGE Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

UK News
Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

Health Secretary Defends NHS AI Triage Rollout to 200000 Patients

UK News
Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

SEA SPECTACLE Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

UK News
Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

UK News
EasyJet Flight Diverts to Munich After Technical Issue Strands Passengers

FLIGHT DIRVERSION EasyJet Flight Diverts to Munich After Technical Issue Strands Passengers

UK News
EasyJet Flight Diverts to Munich After Technical Issue Strands Passengers

EasyJet Flight Diverts to Munich After Technical Issue Strands Passengers

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

TENNIS TEMPERS Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

UK News
Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

MAJOR RESPONCE Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

UK News
Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

MURDER PROBE Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

UK News
Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

TRIO ARRESTED Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

UK News
Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

UK News
Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

MURDER PROBE Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

UK News
Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

UK News
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

UK News
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

UK News
Watch Live