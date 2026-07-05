Chris Packham Leads Protest Over Pret A Manger Chicken Welfare U-Turn

Naturalist Chris Packham has spearheaded a protest in London condemning Pret A Manger for breaking its eight-year-old promise to improve chicken welfare. The campaign targets the sandwich chain’s recent decision to delay phasing out fast-growing “frankenchicken” breeds until 2032, sparking outrage among animal rights supporters and activists.

Packed Protest In London

Chris Packham voiced his anger, describing fast-growing chickens as suffering from severe health issues due to intensive factory farming. He called Pret’s delay “absolutely unacceptable” and vowed not to visit the chain’s cafes until it reinstates its commitment.

Broken Promises

Pret originally pledged in 2018 to stop using fast-growing chicken breeds by 2026 but has now extended this deadline to 2032. This shift provoked fierce backlash from groups like Anima and Project Slingshot, who launched a £1m campaign that gathered more than 40,000 signatures demanding that Pret keep its original pledge.

Packhams Stand

Packham criticised Pret’s ongoing commitment as insincere, contrasting it with other chains like KFC, Nando’s, and Burger King, which abandoned similar promises. “When a company is committed to making a change for animals, they don’t wait 14 years to do it,” he said, confirming he will boycott Pret until a credible welfare plan is presented.

Frankenwrap Symbolism

Highlighting the campaign, Packham appeared with a 4-metre animatronic “Frankenwrap” prop symbolising grotesque chicken farming. The prop has amassed over 10 million social media views during its tour of Pret cafes across London, amplifying the call for genuine animal welfare reform.

Prets Response

In response, Pret insists it remains one of the few food chains committed to ending reliance on fast-growing chicken breeds, despite criticism that the new deadline undermines earlier promises.