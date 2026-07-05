Person Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Incident off Calshot

An adult has been seriously injured after an incident involving a jet ski and an inflatable off Calshot this evening at around 6pm. The adult was accompanied by two children on the inflatable when the incident occurred, prompting a major emergency response from the coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, police, and ambulance crews.

Serious Injury Reported

The injured person, who required hospital treatment, was taken from the scene on the inflatable vessel. Both the jet ski rider and the two children were brought safely ashore, with no reported injuries.

Emergency Response Deployed

The rescue involved multiple agencies. The Hamble Lifeboat, RNLI Calshot Lifeboat, and Lymington Coastguard Rescue Team attended alongside police officers and paramedics. Witnesses reported seeing seven police officers, two coastguard units, two ambulances, an air ambulance car, a specialist unit, and an unmarked police vehicle.

Area Access Restricted

Access points from the far right of the Calshot car park down to the activity centre car park were closed off during the emergency response to ensure safety and aid rescue operations.

Coastguard Confirmation

The coastguard confirmed that while the jet ski rider and children were unharmed, the adult on the inflatable needed urgent medical attention and was transported to hospital.