Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving a London bus near Crystal Palace on Sunday evening. Police and the London Fire Brigade attended the incident on College Road at the junction with Crystal Palace Parade, with the road closed towards Gipsy Hill while emergency crews dealt with the aftermath. Images from the scene show a Go-Ahead London bus stopped in the middle of the junction with significant damage to its windscreen. Fire engines, police vehicles and ambulance crews could be seen in attendance.

Early reports suggest there have been no serious injuries, although the circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Local residents have once again raised concerns over safety at the junction. One resident said: “For over a year I’ve been complaining to Southwark and councillors that the council have left this junction below standard with broken highway signage and faded line markings. We had a fatality here a few years ago and really hope we get all the junction repairs needed before any further serious injuries or fatalities.”