Tributes Paid to Teen Victim After Digger Incident in Southend Park

Emergency services responded at 12.30am on Saturday 13 June to Chalkwell Park in Southend after reports a group had taken a small articulated loader and were driving it around. During this incident, 18-year-old Tallulah Bradford was struck by the vehicle, suffering critical injuries. She was rushed to hospital but tragically died six days later on 19 June. Essex Police are continuing investigations and supporting the family as enquiries progress.

Family Pays Tribute

Tallulah’s family released a photograph and described her as a “beautiful soul.” Her mother said: “Tallulah was not only a daughter to me, but she was also the bestest friend. She was an amazing sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin and was loved by all who knew her. She was a beautiful, hardworking, fun & outgoing young girl.” The family expressed eternal grief and gratitude to the emergency services who cared for their daughter.

Friends Remember Tallulah

Friends have shared heartfelt memories of Tallulah. Macie, a lifelong friend, recalled their shared secrets and laughter since age five. She said: “Her craziness and beautiful spirit will stay with me forever.” Shannon described her as “kind-hearted, caring, generous and most of all the biggest diva,” adding she was like a sister. Mya called Tallulah “family” and said: “There will always be a space in my heart that belongs to you.”

Police Seek Witnesses

Essex Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Westcliff and a 17-year-old boy who remain on bail until September. Authorities believe many young people were present and may hold key information. A police spokesperson urged, “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote incident 39 of 13 June.”