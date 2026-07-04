Dorset Woman Dies in Devon Light Aircraft Crash on June 26

Nicola Wright, 44, from Dorset, tragically died when the light aircraft she was piloting crashed near Dunkeswell Airfield in Devon on the morning of Friday 26 June. Devon & Cornwall Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch are collaborating on the investigation into the fatal incident.

Tribute To Devoted Mother

Her family described Nicola as an “amazing, deeply devoted and loving mother” to her four children. They said she was the heart of their family and will be missed beyond words.

Adventurous Spirit

Known for her passion and courage, Nicola was an accomplished aerobatic pilot, skydiver, diver, and mountaineer who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro earlier this year. Her family praised her adventurous life and positive outlook.

Professional And Personal Life

Nicola was HR Director at Medisave, a global medical and pharmaceutical distributor. She played a key role in building the company alongside founders, including her husband, Graham Wright, and friend Melissa Denton.

Ongoing Investigation

The family has asked for privacy during their grieving period and requested that the public avoid speculation about the circumstances of the crash while the Air Accident Investigation Branch’s inquiries continue.