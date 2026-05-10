Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Man Dies in Moss Side Stabbing as Teen Arrested for Murder

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in West Bromwich in the early hou…

Greater manchester/">Manchester Police responded to a stabbing on Raby Street, Moss Side, around 11pm on 8 May. A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds, taken to the hospital, but later died despite medical efforts. An 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while police continue their investigation.

Targeted Violent Attack

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey described the stabbing as a shocking act of violence. He reassured the public that evidence so far suggests a targeted attack with no wider threat to the community.

Preserved Crime Scene

The scene on Raby Street remains preserved as detectives carry out a detailed investigation, following all available leads to establish the full circumstances and identify any other individuals involved.

Increased Patrols Deployed

Extra policing units have been deployed across Moss Side to provide reassurance and encourage residents to share any concerns or information about the stabbing incident.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or mobile footage from the area at the time, or any eyewitnesses, to contact Greater Manchester Police via 101 or LiveChat at gmp.police.uk. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“This was a shocking act of violence, and our thoughts remain with the victim and his family at this incredibly difficult time,” said Detective Superintendent Toby Facey. “We will have extra patrols in the area and encourage anyone with concerns to speak with our teams.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

POLICE VICTORY Three Men Jailed for £1.13M Drug and Firearm Seizure in Sheffield

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

TERROR SENTANCE Birmingham Man Jailed Six Years for Supporting ISIS Online

UK News
Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

FIRE FIGHT Upminster Fire Engulfs Containers and Scrap Vehicles with Five Crews Tackling Blaze

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Suspect in The Bear Pub Burglary

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Suspect in The Bear Pub Burglary

UK News
Motorcyclist Jailed for Fatal Dangerous Driving in Plymouth

FATAL OUTCOME Motorcyclist Jailed for Fatal Dangerous Driving in Plymouth

UK News
Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

COURT CONTEMPT Ryan Wellings Jailed for Court Contempt in Lancashire Abuse Case

UK News
PC Will Hunter Attacked With Machete During Gateshead Traffic Stop

BRAVE STAND PC Will Hunter Attacked With Machete During Gateshead Traffic Stop

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

WEAPONS SEIZURE Three Men Jailed Over Armed Robbery and Weapons in Small Heath

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Oxford Nightclub

UK News
Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

CHILD ABUSE Bromley Mum and Boyfriend Jailed for Toddlers Death After Abuse

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

VIRCUS SCARE Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

UK News
Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

Third British Passenger Feared Infected in MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

UK News
Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

Crewe Police Arrest 11th Suspect in Religious Group Abuse Probe

UK News
Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

COURT DRAMA Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

UK News
Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

Three Charged with Murder of Coventry Man Found in Wheelie Bin

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

CRIME CRACKDOWN Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

UK News
Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

Hampshire Police Continue Plant Machinery Checks as Seizures Pass £570k

UK News
Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

IN THE CLEAR Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

UK News
Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

Police Officer Cleared Over Royton Pursuit Death of Woman

UK News
E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

FIRE ALERT E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

UK News
E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

E-Scooter Battery Fire Destroys Flat in Perivale, Six Hospitalised

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

MIGRANT SURGE Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

UK News
Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

UK News
Man Stabbed in Non-Life-Threatening Attack at Croydon Restaurant

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Non-Life-Threatening Attack at Croydon Restaurant

UK News
Man Stabbed in Non-Life-Threatening Attack at Croydon Restaurant

Man Stabbed in Non-Life-Threatening Attack at Croydon Restaurant

UK News
Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

NAVY DEPLOYMENT Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

UK News
Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

UK News
Watch Live