Man Dies in Moss Side Stabbing as Teen Arrested for Murder

Greater manchester/">Manchester Police responded to a stabbing on Raby Street, Moss Side, around 11pm on 8 May. A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds, taken to the hospital, but later died despite medical efforts. An 18-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while police continue their investigation.

Targeted Violent Attack

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey described the stabbing as a shocking act of violence. He reassured the public that evidence so far suggests a targeted attack with no wider threat to the community.

Preserved Crime Scene

The scene on Raby Street remains preserved as detectives carry out a detailed investigation, following all available leads to establish the full circumstances and identify any other individuals involved.

Increased Patrols Deployed

Extra policing units have been deployed across Moss Side to provide reassurance and encourage residents to share any concerns or information about the stabbing incident.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or mobile footage from the area at the time, or any eyewitnesses, to contact Greater Manchester Police via 101 or LiveChat at gmp.police.uk. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.